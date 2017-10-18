Records: Suspect in Harford Co., Delaware shootings has criminal record, history of workplace violence

Radee L. Prince, who allegedly killed three co-workers and wounded two others at his Harford County workplace before driving to Delaware and shooting a sixth victim Wednesday, has a long criminal history in both states and a record of workplace violence, according to court records and law enforcement officials.

By sundown Wednesday, Prince, who has addresses in Elkton in Cecil County and Wilmington, Del., was the most wanted man in the region. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies conducted a multistate manhunt before taking him into custody Wednesday night.

Even before police say he opened fire at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood Wednesday morning, Prince, 37, was known to law enforcement officials. And he had been fired from another granite shop earlier this year after allegedly punching one co-worker in the face and threatening others, according to court records.

In February, Prince allegedly punched a co-worker at a Pulaski Highway granite and marble shop where he worked, then returned multiple times to threaten others after being fired for the attack, according to one co-worker who sought a peace order — Maryland’s equivalent of a restraining order — against Prince.

“He came back to our business justifying what he did was right because the other guy was saying some things that he did not like,” the employee wrote in the application, adding that Prince came back to the business three times after he was fired.

A fourth time, Prince allegedly “came to see me, cursed and yelled at me. … I felt very threatened because he is a big guy and very aggressive on me,” the employee wrote.

He said Prince did not touch him physically, but “I do not want to wait until he will, plus, he already punched a co-worker,” the co-worker wrote in the documents. “He can also do it to me.”

A Harford County district judge denied the order, saying the co-worker “could not meet the required burden of proof.”

Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said Prince had a total of 42 arrests on his record in Delaware, including 15 felony convictions. His department would not provide details on those arrests.

According to court records, Prince pleaded guilty in Delaware in December 2003 to 15 counts of third-degree burglary and was sentenced to 25 years with all but two years suspended, court records show. He was ordered to pay $34,500 in restitution, the records show.

Prince also had run-ins with law enforcement in Maryland. In March 2015, he was pulled over in Cecil County for driving with his front headlight out, and “began getting extremely loud and aggressive,” according to court records.

Prince would not stop screaming, according to the statement of the sheriff’s deputy at the car stop, and his vehicle was ultimately searched. A black pistol was allegedly found beneath the center console, and he was charged with multiple handgun violations.

However, those charges were dropped by Cecil County prosecutors about three months later.

Interim Cecil County state’s attorney Steven Trostle declined to comment on why the 2015 gun charges against Prince were dropped. He said he had “been made aware” of the 2015 case, but his office’s “primary focus” on Wednesday was to "assist law enforcement and the Harford County state’s attorney’s office in any way that we can” in the current investigation.

Members of Prince’s family could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Cedric Brown said he’s lived near Prince in Elkton for the past three-and-a-half years. He said Prince lived with a woman.

The two men would sometimes shovel snow together, and Prince never appeared violent, Brown said.

"I only saw him smiling and laughing," said Brown, 67. "I was shocked when they said it was him."

June Rivera, 33, who lives next door to Prince, said Prince “just really wasn't approachable.”

“Sometimes he got combative with neighbors," Rivera said.

Rivera said he was shocked when police started swarming the area Wednesday morning. Then he saw on the news what had taken place.

"For him to do that so close to home is crazy," Rivera said. "You wouldn't think he had that in him."

The Harford County sheriff’s office and the Wilmington Police Department did not identify those who were killed and wounded Wednesday.

Baltimore Sun reporters Talia Richman and Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

