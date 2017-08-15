Edgewood man pleads guilty to aiding ISIS

An Edgewood man admitted in federal court Tuesday that he provided support for the self-proclaimed Islamic State and accepted money from overseas to help the terrorist organization.

Mohamed Elshinawy, 32, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to four counts, including providing material support for ISIL and terrorism financing.

Prosecutors said he had pledged allegiance to the organization and took thousands of dollars that he believed was meant to help ISIL carry out an attack in the United States.

The FBI began investigating Elshinawy in 2015 after the agency learned of someone in Egypt who was trying to send money to the United States, “possibly for nefarious purposes,” according to court filings.

Investigators eventually concluded that Elshinawy received at least $8,700 from people he believed were associated with ISIL.

In interviews with FBI agents, he said he didn’t actually plan to use the money to carry out an attack.

Elishinawy pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, investigators alleged in court filings. He was arrested at his home in December 2015.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 28. The counts to which Elshinawy pleaded guilty carry a total penalty of up to 68 years in prison.

This story will be updated.

