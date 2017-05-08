Man charged in Aberdeen fatal hit and run

Aberdeen police charged a Timonium man in connection with a fatal hit and run crash on Monday.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of S. Philadelphia Boulevard. Lisa L. Waters, 45, of Aberdeen, was found lying on the side of the road with severe injuries, poilce said. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she died.

Witnesses told police that the car that struck her slowed down but did not stop. The driver called police 20 minutes later to say he may have struck something on that road, police said.

Police identified the driver as Bradley Piern of Timonium. He was charged with vehicular manslaughter under the influence of alcohol, vehicular manslaughter impaired by alcohol, failing to stop at an accident involving death and other charges.

Piern was released on his own recognizance and did not have a lawyer listed in court records.

Police said Waters was trying to cross S. Philadelphia Blvd during a heavy downpour of rain while wearing dark clothing.

