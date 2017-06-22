Man run over and assaulted on I-95 in Harford County, police say

A man was run over by a car and assaulted on Interstate 95 in Harford County on Thursday afternoon, Maryland State Police said.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 74 in Belcamp. Police said the victim told them he was driving north onto I-95 from the beltway when he got into a "nonverbal confrontation" with the suspect, who was driving aggressively.

The victim then pulled over onto the shoulder, and the suspect rear-ended his vehicle, police said. As he got out to look at the damage, the suspect assaulted him, police said.

The suspect then got back into his car and ran over the victim before driving away, police said.

The victim was flown to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he remains hospitalized. Police did not have his condition.

The suspect was driving a champagne colored Nissan Maxima.

cwells@baltsun.com