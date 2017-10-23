Maryland workplace shooting suspect will be tried in Delaware first

The man suspected of killing three co-workers and critically wounding two others at an Edgewood countertop business last week will be first tried in Delaware, where he was arrested after a second shooting and a subsequent 10-hour manhunt.

Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly outlined the basic details of the process for trial during a Monday news conference, in which he also said Maryland needs harsher penalties for crimes such as the ones Radee Prince is suspected of committing.

Cassilly estimated that Prince would be tried in Delaware in about six months before he will be tried in Harford County. Prince is suspected of not only killing three co-workers and critically wounding two others, but also wounding a man in Wilmington in a second shooting the same morning. He faces a charge of first-degree attempted murder in Delaware, along with a slate of harsher charges in Maryland, including three counts of first-degree murder.

“One of the bases for the procedural decision is that Delaware criminal sentencing law does not provide for parole, whereas parole may be available under Maryland law, meaning that a Delaware sentence will have more certainty,” the Delaware justice department and Harford County state’s attorney said in a joint statement.

Cassilly said he was frustrated that Maryland doesn’t have a “proportional penalty” for the crimes Prince is accused of committing.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, who attended Monday’s news conference, agreed that stiffer penalties are needed in Maryland. He did not expand on a motive, beyond saying Prince had a “perceived feeling that he was not well-liked” by coworkers.

State Sen. Robert Cassilly, who represents Harford County, announced at the press conference intentions to introduce a targeted capital punishment bill in the upcoming legislative session. In 2013, then-Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley signed a bill repealing the death penalty. The Republican state legislator said the timing was right in light of the workplace shooting rampage, which came about about a year-and-a-half after two Harford County deputies were shot nearby.

Under this bill, crimes carrying a potential for the death penalty would include serial murders, murder of a law enforcement officer and murder of two or more people in a single attack, among other qualifiers.

The state senator’s proposed method of execution would be a lethal injection with a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. He said this method counters the argument that the death penalty is painful. He cited the high number of opioid overdoses across the state, including people who have been revived multiple times using the opioid overdose reversal drug known as Narcan.

“It’s hard to imagine that can be such a painful death otherwise you wouldn’t see that happening repeatedly,” he said. “It must be an OK way to go.”

Two of the men shot at Advanced Granite Solutions remain in critical condition at Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Police say Prince, 37, gathered co-workers at the location during a regular workday on Oct. 18 and began shooting. He then drove to Delaware, where he shot an acquaintance at a car dealership, police said.

Prince was arrested later that evening after a brief foot chase near a high school in Newark, Del.

Prince now faces a slate of charges in Harford County, including first- and second-degree murder and attempted first- and second-degree murder.

A Delaware magistrate ordered Prince held on $2.1 million bail after a Thursday court hearing. A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled in Wilmington on Oct. 31.

