Suspect arrested after morning bank robbery in Edgewood

A suspect is in custody after an armed bank robbery Monday morning in Edgewood, police said.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded at 10:36 a.m. to a BB&T Bank in the 1000 block of Gateway Road. Deputies learned the suspect — who was not identified — showed a weapon when entering the bank, and left with case.

The suspect was arrested a short time later after the vehicle used in the robbery was seen near Hillswood Road in Bel Air — about 10 miles from the bank — the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported, and the suspect was arrested without incident, according to police.

Police said Hillswood Road was closed as deputies investigated, but that there was no threat to the community.

