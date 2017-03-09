Five men indicted in connection with robbery of Dundalk gun store

A federal grand jury has indicted five Baltimore men in connection with the robbery of a bait, tackle and gun store in Dundalk in August.

The indictment, returned on Wednesday, alleges that the men conspired to rob the Blue Fins store on Aug. 5 using guns and a stolen car. They allegedly stole 36 firearms, including three assault rifles and silencers, cash, a computer and monitor, credit cards and a cellular phone, prosecutors said.

The defendants are David Wise, 22; Raymond McCullough, 33; Reginald Smith, 24; Tavon Hawkins, 34; and Lerron Sheppard, 23. Court records for them were not available Thursday and it could not be determined if they have lawyers.

Each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the firearms conspiracy charge; 20 years in prison for the commercial robbery conspiracy charge; 20 years in prison for the commercial robbery charge; and a mandatory minimum of seven years and a maximum of life in prison for allegedly using and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Wise, McCullough and Smith also face 10 years in prison for being a felon in alleged possession of a firearm.

