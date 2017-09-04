Police: Repeat offender found with a loaded gun

A Baltimore man with felony convictions was arrested in South Baltimore Sunday carrying a loaded semi-automatic handgun, police said.

Shawn Brown, 32, of the 1600 block of Spruce Street, was charged with handgun violations, police Det. Niki Fennoy said. Fennoy said Brown is prohibited from possessing a firearm because he has felony convictions.

Baltimore Police Department Baltimore police say they found Shawn Brown with a loaded handgun. Baltimore police say they found Shawn Brown with a loaded handgun. (Baltimore Police Department)

Brown was arrested in the 1600 block of Popland Street, police said. The police Southern District Action Team was conducting surveillance in the area.

He was being held Monday at Central Booking while waiting to see a court commissioner.

mmccauley@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mcmccauley