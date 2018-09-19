Baltimore man sentenced to 20 years in death of girlfriend's infant son

A Baltimore man was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week for a charge stemming from the May 2016 murder of his girlfriend’s infant son.

Cornelius McBride, of the 2300 block of Calverton Heights, had pleaded guilty to child abuse after fatally shaking his girlfriend’s 6-month-old baby, Kahlil Cannady, according to the Baltimore state’s attorney office.

Kahlil died on Sept. 24, 2016, after spending four months in intensive care.

Police became involved after the baby’s mother took her child to the hospital, where medical staff diagnosed Kahlil with several injuries including a seizure, retinal hemorrhaging, traumatic brain injury and rib fractures.

McBride, who police originally said was the baby’s father, told authorities that Kahlil hit his head on the bathtub while his 11-year-old daughter was bathing him, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Investigators later found McBride’s daughter was not home at the time of the incident and said McBride allegedly told her to take responsibility for the injuries, officials said. Witnesses also told investigators that McBride was alone with the child when the seizures were first reported, according to the statement.

“As a mother, my heart breaks for the unimaginable violence this innocent little baby suffered,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in the statement. “This defendant will now have to suffer the consequences of his despicable actions and no longer walk freely in our community for the foreseeable future. We will continue to support the family of baby Kahlil as they try to heal from this horrible ordeal.”

A judge sentenced McBride to 40 years in prison with all but 20 years suspended and five years of supervised probation, the release states.

McBride was also sentenced to serve another five years concurrently for a domestic violence incident in March 2017 involving the child’s mother.

