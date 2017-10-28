Apartment building's security guard slain in city

A security guard at an apartment complex near State Center was shot and killed Friday night outside the building.

Baltimore police reported that a Central District officer was flagged down about 11 p.m. and was told a guard had been shot. Officers found the 29-year-old man unresponsive outside the complex in the 1500 block of Eutaw Place.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said the guard worked for the apartment complex. They said detectives will canvass the neighborhood Saturday as part of an “active and fluid” investigation.

CAPTION A Baltimore off-duty police officer was awakened by an armed intruder who he struggled with and took his weapon shooting the burglar. (Baltimore Sun video) A Baltimore off-duty police officer was awakened by an armed intruder who he struggled with and took his weapon shooting the burglar. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly outlined the basic details of the process for trial during a Monday news conference, in which he also said Maryland needs harsher penalties for crimes such as the ones Radee Prince is suspected of committing. Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly outlined the basic details of the process for trial during a Monday news conference, in which he also said Maryland needs harsher penalties for crimes such as the ones Radee Prince is suspected of committing.

mdresser@baltsun.com

twitter.com/michaeltdresser