Apartment building's security guard slain in city

A security guard at an apartment complex near State Center was shot and killed Friday night outside the building.
Baltimore police reported that a Central District officer was flagged down about 11 p.m. and was told a guard had been shot. Officers found the 29-year-old man unresponsive outside the complex in the 1500 block of Eutaw Place.
Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police said the guard worked for the apartment complex. They said detectives will canvass the neighborhood Saturday as part of an “active and fluid” investigation.