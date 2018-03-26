Sheriff: Maryland high school shooter died by shooting himself

Austin Wyatt Rollins, the 17-year-old who opened fire on classmates at Great Mills High School last week, injuring one and killing another, died by shooting himself in the head, according to officials investigating the case.

According to information released Monday by the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office, Rollins parked his car at 7:50 a.m. and walked through the school’s main entrance two minutes later.

At 7:57 a.m., he approached classmate Jaelynn Willey, 16, and shot her once in the head with his father’s Glock 9-millimeter gun. That bullet also struck 14-year-old Desmond Barnes in the leg.

After firing the gun, Rollins kept walking through the school, where he was confronted by school resource officer Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill just after 8 a.m. Their weapons went off simultaneously, with Rollins shooting himself in the head and Gaskill shooting Rollins in the hand.

The shot Rollins fired was fatal, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gaskill was not injured. Rollins died later that morning at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

Willey, who had a prior relationship with Rollins, suffered fatal injuries and was taken off of life support late Thursday night. Her funeral is planned for this Friday.

The sheriff’s report answers a question that had lingered about how Rollins died — whether Gaskill had fired a fatal shot or if he had taken his own life.

In addition to the report, the sheriff’s office also released 911 audio tapes related to the incident. The tapes include a call to dispatchers from Barnes, who had taken shelter in a classroom after being struck.

“I was just shot in my school,” Barnes tells the 911 dispatcher, according to the audio. “I was just shot at my school.”

In the background of the call, a voice comes over the intercom telling students and teachers to go into lockdown mode.

Barnes later was treated and released from the hospital.

More than 100 Great Mills students, alumni and staff joined the March for Our Lives in Washington on Saturday, many carrying signs in honor of Willey.

The shooting remains under investigation. Classes are set to resume at Great Mills on April 2, after spring break.

This story will be updated.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter