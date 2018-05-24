Fourth teen charged in Baltimore County officer's death held without bail

The last of four teens charged in Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio’s death was ordered held without bail at the county detention center, along with three other boys charged in her killing.

During a bail review hearing Thursday at the Baltimore County District Court in Towson, Judge Barbara Jung ordered Eugene Robert Genius IV, 17, held without bail due to the serious nature of the charges against him, which include first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

Genius’ bail review hearing was delayed Wednesday after he asked for a postponement because his private attorney was not present. Jung postponed the hearing until Thursday.

But Genius was unable to secure a private attorney, and a public defender stepped in during his hearing Thursday. Genius waived his appearance before the court.

Genius is one of four teenage boys charged in Caprio’s killing. He and two others, Darrell Jaymar Ward and Derrick Eugene Matthews, were allegedly burglarizing a home in Perry Hall on Monday while Dawnta Anthony Harris waited in a Jeep outside the home, police and prosecutors say. After a 911 caller reported a suspcious car and people walking around homes in the neighborhood, Caprio responded to the scene and approached Harris. He struck her with the Jeep, according to charging documents.

Caprio, a nearly four-year veteran of the police department, was later pronounced dead at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.

Harris was arrested Monday, and he identified Genius, Matthews and Ward as his accomplices during an interview at Baltimore County Police headquarters. The three were arrested Tuesday morning.

Genius initially declined to give a statement about the incident, but later objected to being charged with murder, saying he was in the house when Caprio was killed, according to charging documents.

