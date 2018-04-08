Three staffers assaulted, property damaged at juvenile detention center in Frederick County

Three staff members at a juvenile detention center in Frederick County were hospitalized Sunday after being assaulted by a group of youths who also destroyed property — and then barricaded themselves from the responding troopers and sheriff’s deputies, State Police said.

None of the juveniles escaped from the Victor Cullen Center in Sabillasville during the 11:30 a.m. melee, police said.

A Frederick County sheriff’s deputy trained as a negotiator spoke with the eight barricaded minors over radio, and seven of them surrendered to authorities, with deputies and State Police surrounding the building at 6000 Cullen Drive, State Police said. They entered the building and arrested the eighth minor “without incident,” police said.

“There was no physical confrontation between police and juveniles,” State Police spokesman Greg Shipley wrote in a news release. “The facility is secure and all juveniles there are accounted for.”

They were not named; charges are pending.

Questions about the facility and the juveniles there should be referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, State Police said. Jay Cleary, the department’s chief of staff, could not be reached for comment.

The center has the capacity to house 48 boys between the ages of 15 and 18, who enroll in school classes and a six- to nine-month treatment program for mental health and substance abuse, according to the state’s website.

