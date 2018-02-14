One injured in shooting at Fort Meade, SUV stopped at security gate

One person was injured in “an incident” at a gate to the NSA campus at Fort Meade in Anne Arundel County, officials said.

The exact circumstances of the investigation were not clear. Anne Arundel County Police reported a “possible shooting near NSA” on Twitter, but said they are not the lead agency.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital, Fort Meade officials confirmed. The incident took place at the Canine Road gate.

All other gates to the campus are open, Fort Meade officials said.

The Associated Press is reporting that one person is being held in connection with the incident, and that a black SUV was stopped at the security barrier.

Maryland State Highway Administration shut down MD 32 in both directions at Canine Road in response, and Fort Meade officials urged motorists to take alternate routes and “expect long delays.” But the highway reopened before 9 a.m.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department assisted the Fort Meade Fire Department and cleared the scene around 8:45 a.m., spokesman Russ Davies tweeted.

Residual traffic delays were expected, according to officials. School buses that use Route 32 and surrounding roads might be delayed Wednesday morning, Anne Arundel County Public Schools said.

The FBI tweeted it “is aware of the incident at Fort Meade” and is sending personnel to the scene.

In March 2015, one person was killed in a firefight that erupted after a car with two people on board tried to ram a gate at Fort Meade.

In that incident, the driver ignored commands to stop, the NSA said, and barriers were deployed.

The vehicle accelerated, the NSA said, and agency police opened fire. The vehicle crashed into a police vehicle.

One of the vehicle's occupants died at the scene, the NSA said. The other was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a firefighter who was at the scene.

This story will be updated.