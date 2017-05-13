Man in serious condition after four cut during fight at Federal Hill bar early Saturday, police say

One man is in serious condition, and three others suffered non life-threatening injuries after a fight at a Federal Hill bar early Saturday, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to Bandito's Pub at S. Charles and Cross Streets for a large fight that left four people cut, police said. The man listed in serious condition was taken to an area hospital.

District detective are investigating this incident and are working to identify the suspects. No other details were immediately available.

