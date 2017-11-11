FBI offers $5,000 award to help capture bank robbery suspect

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in nabbing a man they believe has robbed four banks in Baltimore County in two weeks, including two on Friday.

In each incident, a man entered the bank, announced a robbery using a demand note and fled on foot.

A suspect robbed two banks on Friday both in Towson: the SunTrust at 1608 East Joppa and a MECU branch at 8507 Loch Raven Boulevard.

He also is believed to have robbed the M&T Bank at 8200 Harford Road in Parkville on Oct. 30 and the M&T Bank at 8813 Waltham Woods Road in Parkville on Nov. 3.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 award for information leading to the man’s arrest.

