1 injured in Essex shooting; Baltimore County police looking for suspects

Baltimore County police are searching for suspects in a shooting that left one man injured in a parking lot of a housing complex in Essex on Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Ashbridge Drive around 1:22 p.m., where they found a male victim. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, presumably a gunshot wound, said Officer Jennifer Peach, spokeswoman for Baltimore County police. His condition is unknown, police said.
The police department’s violent crime, air and canine units responded to the scene.