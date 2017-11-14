Police: Two men injured in separate Baltimore County shootings

Baltimore County police are investigating separate shootings that left two men injured.

A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, police said. He was shot in the upper body while he was walking to his car in the alley behind his home in the 1600 block of Manor Road in Dundalk, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police believe the man was the intended target, and continue to investigate the incident.

The night before around 5:40 p.m., a man was shot during a fight at a home in the 500 block of Compass Road, Essex, police said.

He remains in fair condition at a hospital, and police have arrested a man in connection with the case.

Police say the victim invited a friend to the home on Compass Road, but that friend brought along additional men whom the victim did not know. A fight broke out, and one of the men shot the 26-year-old victim, police said.

While investigating the case overnight, police uncovered information that led them to Pennsylvania. They arrested a suspect, whose name has not yet been released.

Police encourage anyone with additional information on these incidents to contact police at 410-307-2020.

