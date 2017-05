A man was shot Saturday afternoon in Essex, police said.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Cloverwood Court, Baltimore County police wrote on the department's Twitter page.

A man was taken to a local hospital, but police said they did not know his condition.

Police offered no other details about the incident. They asked anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.

