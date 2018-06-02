Baltimore County police investigating death of man in Essex

Baltimore County police are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man found dead on a sidewalk in Essex.

Police were called early Saturday to the 1100 block of Sandy Stone Road, where a neighbor reported a man lying on the sidewalk. They found Howard Vermont Blevins, who was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead at 1:26 a.m.

It’s unclear how Blevins died, but there was evidence of trauma to his upper body, according to police. The cause of his death is pending the results of an autopsy.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is investigating Blevins’ death. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

