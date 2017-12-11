Sentencing postponed for Edgewood man who admitted to conspiring to aid ISIS

Sentencing proceedings for a Harford County man who pleaded guilty to attempting to aid the self-proclaimed Islamic State have been postponed until January.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Monday for Mohamed Elshinawy of Edgewood, who was the first was the first person to be charged by federal prosecutors in Maryland for ties to ISIS.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander granted a defense motion to postpone sentencing proceedings, court filings show. She re-scheduled the hearings for Jan. 18-19.

The defense motion cites a letter defense attorneys wrote Friday to the court, but the letter was filed under seal.

Elshinawy pleaded guilty in August to conspiring to provide material support to ISIS; terrorism financing; and making false statements related to a terrorism matter.

According to his plea agreement, he pledged allegiance to ISIS and accepted payments from overseas totaling $8,700 to be used to conduct a terrorist attack in the United States. Elshinawy never carried out an attack.

A two-day sentencing hearing was held last week during which the prosecution and defense presented witnesses.

The counts to which Elshinawy pleaded guilty carry a combined penalty of up to 68 years in prison.

