Ellicott City woman pleads guilty to stealing from flood-hit restaurant

— An Ellicott City woman has admitted looting a restaurant after the flooding there.

Media outlets reported 30-year-old Madeline Eve Scott pleaded guilty to fourth-degree burglary charges Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors said Scott was spotted July 31 carrying four bottles of liquor out of Portalli's restaurant in downtown Ellicott City by one of the restaurant's owners, Evan Brown, who had gone to survey flood damage. Brown said that when he confronted Scott, she cursed at him and threw one of the bottles at him, striking his arm.

Scott denied she cursed at Brown or that the bottle hit him.

Judge Lenore Gelfman sentenced Scott to three days in jail and 18 months of supervised probation, and ordered her to pay restitution and complete mental health treatment.