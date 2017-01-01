16-year-old girl killed, mother wounded in Ellicott City home

A teenage girl is dead after a triple shooting at a home in Ellicott City, Howard County police said.

Police responded to the 4800 block of Knoll Glen Road around 2 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Police found a 16-year-old girl wounded inside the home. She was transported to Howard County General Hospital, where she died, police said. Police identified the girl as Charlotte Zaremba, 16.

The girl's mother, Suzanne Zaremba, 52, has been treated and released from Shock Trauma after being shot inside the home.

An unknown male suspect, between the ages of 16 and 20, was found inside the girl's room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said. The suspect — whose identity was unknown, police said — is in critical condition at Shock Trauma, according to police.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests the mother responded to the girl's room when she heard "a scuffle," when the male "shot at her, and then the girl, and then himself," police said.

Police did not have a motive for the shooting or a clear connection between the suspect and the household where the shooting took place.

Police said another family member was home at the time of the shooting, but was uninjured.

Anyone with information may call police at 410-313-STOP or contact HCPDcrimetimes@howardcountymd.gov

This story will be updated.