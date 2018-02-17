Man killed in West Baltimore shooting Friday night

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in West Baltimore on Friday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., according to a police news release, officers heard gunshots and found the victim in the 1700 block of North Ellamont Street in Baltimore’s Rosemont neighborhood.

The victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 410-396-2100. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be submitted from the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app or by texting 443-902-4824.