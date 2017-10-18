Victims killed in Edgewood office park shooting identified

Police confirmed the identities of three people killed in a workplace shooting in Edgewood Wednesday morning: Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, with a last known address in Va.; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, with a last known address of Aberdeen, Md.; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, with an address in Dundalk, Md. Two other unidentified victims were taken to The University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where they remain in critical condition, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members of the victims could not be immediately reached for comment.

Suspected shooter Radee Labeeb Prince was taken into police custody Wednesday evening in Newark, Delaware, following a 10-hour manhunt. Police confirmed he was an employee of Advanced Granite Solutions, where the shooting took place, and was scheduled to work the day of the shooting. His motive is still unclear.

Harford County Sheriff Gahler said, “Coming up on the end of another very long day for our Harford County community…. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those families who lost loved ones today and our prayers for a speedy recovery for the survivors.”

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik