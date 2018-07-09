Two suspects in custody after allegedly ramming police cruiser in Dundalk

Baltimore County police say two teenagers are in custody after a vehicle collided with a police car in Dundalk on Monday evening.

“The call came out at 5:33 for a suspicious vehicle on Shore Road,” said police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach.

When police responded, the car attempted to flee, and struck the officer’s vehicle. The officer was not injured.

Police say six “young adult” suspects then fled the vehicle in different directions. Police set up a perimeter to search for them, and as of late Monday had two suspects in custody, including a 16-year-old believed to be the driver of the car and a 19-year-old passenger, officials said. No charges had been filed, but Peach said the driver could be charged with first-degree assault.

