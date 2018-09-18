Man wanted for double homicide in Dundalk arrested in Louisiana

A 37-year-old man suspected of killing two people in Dundalk last month was arrested Tuesday in Louisiana, law enforcement officials said.

Tavon Powell, 37, has been charged in the killings of 26-year-old Gabrielle Marie Paugh and 34-year-old Aaron Michael Wearins. Baltimore County police say Powell shot them both in a home on Wise Avenue in late August.

Police believe Powell knew the victims.

A spokesman with the U.S. Marshals Office in New Orleans said the organization received a warrant from Baltimore County police, and their investigation led them to a home in Kenner, Louisiana.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Milton Ramirez said the team, which also included officers from the local sheriff’s office, surrounded the house where they believed Powell to be.

He initially refused to come out, Ramirez said, and a SWAT team was deployed.

“At some point after ongoing negotiations, the guy finally decided to throw in the towel and peacefully surrender to us,” Ramirez said.

It was not immediately clear what connection Powell had to the Louisiana address.

