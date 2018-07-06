Two arrested, charged after July 4 stabbing in Dundalk

Two Baltimore County men were arrested and charged with assault following a July 4 stabbing in Dundalk, according to Baltimore County police.

Police arrested Deion Nicholas Richardson, 21, and Christopher Marquis Thomas, 22, and charged them both with first- and second-degree assault. Both Richardson and Thomas are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections, according to police.

Their arrests followed a July 4 stabbing in the parking lot of a Save-A-Lot grocery store in the 1700 block of Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk. Police responded to a report of a stabbing just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a 33-year-old man tried to intervene in an argument about traffic between Richardson and Thomas after a fireworks show. The suspects pulled the man into their car and stabbed him, according to police.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

