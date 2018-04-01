Large fight breaks out at carnival on Eastpoint Mall grounds Sunday

CAPTION Maryland's second highest court has upheld a judge's ruling overturning the murder conviction of Adnan Syed. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Maryland's second highest court has upheld a judge's ruling overturning the murder conviction of Adnan Syed. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Nathaniel T. Oaks pleaded guilty to two federal corruption charges this morning in U.S. District Court in Baltimore — about two hours after the Democrat formally resigned his Senate seat in the Maryland General Assembly. Nathaniel T. Oaks pleaded guilty to two federal corruption charges this morning in U.S. District Court in Baltimore — about two hours after the Democrat formally resigned his Senate seat in the Maryland General Assembly.

A large fight brought an early end to a carnival in eastern Baltimore County on Sunday night and required the removal of an estimated 2,000 juveniles from the fairgrounds, according to Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach.

The melee began at the Jolly Shows Spring Carnival on the grounds of Eastpoint Mall near Dundalk around 8:45 p.m.

“At some point it got out of control,” Peach said. “There were fights here, fights there, just little things going on all over the place.”

Two Baltimore County Police officers were working as security at the event. One officer used pepper spray in an attempt to quell the disturbance. At that point, Peach said, kids began to run in all directions. Officers from multiple units were called in to control the crowd.

Officers estimated there were around 2,000 young people at the carnival at the time of the incident; all of them were removed from the premises, Peach said. No one was believed to be injured. One juvenile arrest was made.

Peter Joseph, president of Jolly Shows, said police estimates of the number of teenagers on hand was overblown, but confirmed that the carnival had closed earlier because of the skirmish.

“You had a lot of teenagers,” he said, adding that some stole stuffed animals and caused other problems. “Just some mischievous stuff.”

