Baltimore County police find body behind dumpster at Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk

A man’s body was found behind a dumpster at Eastpoint Mall on Monday morning, and Baltimore County Police are investigating his death.

At about 8:46 a.m., police responded to a call regarding cardiac arrest behind the Kool Smiles dental office at 7839 Eastern Ave. Once at the scene, they found an adult man’s body.

The victim, who police did not identify, appeared to have suffered trauma to his upper body, according to police. His death “may have been due to a non-criminal event that caused a fatal injury,” police said in a news release.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

