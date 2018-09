Baltimore County Police are investigating several tips about a driver possibly taking photos of women or children in the Dundalk area.

Police received two tips Friday that the driver of an SUV was parked outside a school, a police spokesperson said.

Police identified the truck Monday around noon and questioned the driver, who is not a registered sex offender, police said.

The incident remains under police investigation.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed