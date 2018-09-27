Baltimore County police charge man in Middle River double shooting

Baltimore County police have charged a 25-year-old man in a double shooting Tuesday in Middle River.

William Lee Lipscomb, of the 3200 block of Miller Avenue, was charged this week with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of first degree assault and felony use of a firearm, the release states.

Police believe Lipscomb shot a 22- and 24-year-old man following a dispute on the block where he lives. Officers were called to the location following a disturbance involving the same individuals earlier in the evening, police said.

No attorney was listed for Lipscomb and family did not immediately return messages requesting comment.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

Lipscomb is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing, the release states.

