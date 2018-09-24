Police: Cockeysville woman fatally struck by car in Pennsylvania after being pushed by boyfriend

A 26-year-old Cockeysville woman died after being hit by a car early Friday morning while fighting with her boyfriend in the Poconos region of Pennsylvania.

No charges were filed against the driver of the car that hit her, but the deceased woman’s boyfriend, Zachary Collette, 26, also of Cockeysville was charged with criminal homicide.

Pocono Mountain Regional police say Brianna Burkhart of Cockeysville, Maryland, died from “extensive injuries” sustained in the 1:20 a.m. crash in the southbound lanes between Grange Road and the train trestle.

Police said Burkhart and Collette got into a “domestic dispute” in the middle of after leaving a bar, witnesses said, and stopped their car in the middle of Route 611 in Paradise Township.

Police say Collette shoved Burkhart, knocking her to the ground in the southhbound lane, where she was struck by the car.

The driver of the car told police that she struck what she believed was a deer and pulled over to find that it was Burkhart.