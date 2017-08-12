Baltimore police make arrest in fatal shooting of Dollar General manager

Baltimore Police have made an arrest in the killing of Deric Ford, Sr., a father of 12 who was fatally shot Tuesday in a Dollar General store in Edmondson Village.

Michael Thompson, 27, was charged in Ford’s death, police commissioner Kevin Davis said during a Saturday news conference.

Ford, a 54-year-old manager of the Dollar General, was shot minutes before the store in the West Baltimore shopping center closed at 10 p.m. Tuesday. A passerby flagged police to the strip mall, but Ford died shortly after reaching the hospital.

Davis said Thompson also has been charged with killing 33-year-old Michael Scott on April 24 on S. Calvert Street. Davis said Thompson killed Scott, of the 2400 block of Druid Park Drive, because “he felt disrespected.”

“Michael Thompson does not kill to protect himself, or even for personal gain,” Davis said. “But simply out of impulse and a reckless disregard for life.”

Davis said the same gun was used in both killings.

Davis, who faces murder, assault and gun charges, did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Also Saturday, Davis also announced that Darius Neal has been named the department’s latest “Public Enemy No. 1.”

Neal is wanted for the June 14 death of Charmaine Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of eight, Davis said. Wilson was shot to death in a home in the 1700 block of Gertrude St. after she reported that her son had been bullied.

She was killed in front of her children, Davis said.

Davis said police are seeking the public’s assistance in brining Neal into custody. He said he expects Neal to be arrested by the end of this weekend.

“Because of his decision, eight children will never see their mother again,” he said. “This was a truly senseless murder.”

