Baltimore police: Man dies after being found unresponsive in street with gunshot wound

Police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in Northwest Baltimore early Tuesday morning.

Police responded around 1 a.m. to a report of a 38-year-old man struck by a car in the 4700 block of Wabash Ave. in the Dolfield neighborhood. Officers found the man unresponsive, police said. He was taken to Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

While examining the man’s body, doctors discovered a gunshot wound in his left shoulder. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the medical examiner’s office.

Police have also identified four homicide victims from last week.

Leonel Ngassa, 28, of Laurel, was found Oct. 22 around 11:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head in the 2800 block of Oswego Ave. in the Towanda-Grantley neighborhood. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Deontray Brown, 27, of an unknown address, was found Oct. 23 around 12:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound in his chest in the 4000 block of Brendan Ave. in the Belair-Edison neighborhood. Brown was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Enrique Parker, 48, of the 3400 block of Alto Road, was found Oct. 24 around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head in the 2700 block of Garrison Blvd. in the Garwyn Oaks neighborhood. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Jean-Bernard Michel, 28, of Parkville, was found Saturday around 8:40 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the face in the 5300 block of Plymouth Road in the Hamilton Hills neighborhood. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or to leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

