Pikesville man pleads guilty to drug-related charges linked to a mail-order website

A former U.S. Postal worker has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and buprenorphine, federal prosecutors said.

Investigators said they first linked Cory Nicholas Skinner, 32 of Pikesville, through fingerprints to several packages of drugs found in other states. One package was found by police looking into the death of a University of Arkansas police officer.

Prosecutors say investigators later intercepted more than 20 packages containing controlled substances that they claimed Skinner shipped through the U.S. mail and by using vulnerable individuals as carriers.

Prosecutors say Skinner operated a site on the “dark web” called DoggFood on the Dream Market.

He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Sentenced is scheduled for August.

Attempts to reach Skinner were unsuccessful.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn