Baltimore police seek to identify two men in killing of Dionay Smith

Baltimore police are trying to identify two men in reference to the killing of Dionay Smith, the brother of the department’s lead spokesman, police said Friday.

Smith, 24, was shot dead in his home July 2 in the 1400 block of Argyle Avenue.

The two men pictured are not considered to be suspects or persons of interest, department spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said.

“We just want to know who they are,” she said.

In a July 6 news conference, Police Commissioner Kevin Davis announced they'd charged 21-year-old Terrell Gibson in Smith’s death.

Davis said detectives knew they “had the right guy” and were not searching for another suspect.

Smith, known as Dion, was the younger brother of Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith.

Gibson was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals can call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

