Police seek 3 in shooting on Red Line Metro train

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (AP) — Police were looking for three people after a person was shot on a Metro Red Line train.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly told The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2vDi7TX ) that gunfire broke out on the train about 3 p.m. Sunday near the Maryland-D.C. border as the train headed downtown.

Ly said one person suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Metro Transit Police say the victim was taken to the hospital.

Police said they are looking for three persons of interest who might be armed and dangerous and exited the system at the Silver Spring station. Photos of the three were posted on Twitter by transit police.

———

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com