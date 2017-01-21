Lead investigator in Freddie Gray case charged with assault

Baltimore police Detective Dawnyell Taylor, who became the lead investigator on the Freddie Gray case, has been charged with assault, state court records show.

Taylor, 46, a veteran homicide detective, was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree assault.

A woman identified as Tonia Taylor is listed as the complainant, and the charges were approved by a District Court commissioner. Court records show a warrant was issued, and Dawnyell Taylor was released on her own recognizance.

A message late Saturday to a Baltimore police spokesman was not returned.

Reached late Saturday, Dawnyell Taylor called the incident "an ongoing family dispute that I'm sure will be resolved."

Gray died in April 2015 after he suffered injuries that proved fatal during his arrest and transport in a Baltimore police van. His death sparked weeks of unrest, and prosecutors filed charges against six police officers involved in Gray's arrest or transport. None of the charges resulted in convictions.

In court, prosecutors alleged that Dawnyell Taylor sabotaged the case, while she accused prosecutors of manipulating evidence. She also was injured last year after her car struck a dirt biker, and she was assaulted by other riders at the scene.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

jgeorge@baltsun.com