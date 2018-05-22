Hearing update: 16-year-old charged in Baltimore County officer's death held without bail

Dawnta Anthony Harris, the 16-year-old charged with murder in Baltimore County police Officer Amy Caprio’s death, will be held without bail, a judge ordered Tuesday in Towson district court.

Harris was arrested Monday and charged as an adult with first-degree murder in Caprio’s death. Three other suspects — all teenage males — are also in custody.

At his bail review, prosecutors said Harris had stolen four cars since December, and went missing from house arrest for car theft just days before he allegedly killed the officer.

"In the last six months, no offense, but your client is a one-man crime wave," District Court Judge Sally Chester said.

Caprio was a four-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department assigned to the Parkville precinct. She responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, a black Jeep Wrangler, at about 2 p.m. Monday at 3 Linwen Way in Perry Hall. A 911 caller said suspects had broken into a home and the first arriving officer was on the ground after confronting the driver of the Jeep.

The Jeep was later found abandoned nearby, in the 9500 block of Dawnvale Road in Nottingham, and officers located Harris about a block away, court documents said.

Prosecutors said Harris had the keys to the Jeep in his pocket when police questioned him, and when they left, he tried to hide them under the seat.

During an interview at police headquarters, Harris admitted he was sitting in the driver seat while the three other suspects committed a burglary, according to charging documents. He told officers he saw Caprio drive up the block, when she got out of her car and demanded that he get out of the Jeep, the documents allege. Instead, he “drove at the officer,” the documents said.

Caprio was taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center on Monday with traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at about 2:50 p.m.

Harris will be held in an adult detention center.

"I'm not certain any juvenile facility is secure enough to hold him," Chester said.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police, said the other three suspects were unlikely to have bail review hearings until Tuesday night.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this story.

