Baltimore attorney says he will run against Marilyn Mosby in 2018

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby has her first declared challenger in her bid for re-election.

Attorney Charles N. "Chad" Curlett Jr. confirmed to The Sun that he will run for top prosecutor in next year's Democratic primary, which is scheduled for June. He filed preliminary campaign paperwork in the fall, and again last week.

"I think Baltimore needs new leadership in the State's Attorney's Office," Curlett said. "I think the voters will agree, and I think I can make Baltimore safer and can improve the office."

Curlett said a formal announcement would be made later.

Mosby has given no indication that she will not seek re-election, but could not be reached for comment Monday about her plans for 2018.

Others are rumored to be mulling a run for state's attorney, but none have filed paperwork or announced their intentions.

Curlett, 45, an Oakenshawe resident, is a former assistant district attorney with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and practices law with former federal prosecutor Steve Levin at their firm, Levin & Curlett LLC.

According to a biography on his web site, Curlett began his career with the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal in The Hague, where he was involved in the investigation and trial of genocide committed in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1995. Ten years later he was part of a team that documented genocide in the Central African country of Chad.

He also served on the team of the independent monitor for the Detroit Police Department as a result of a consent decree. Baltimore Police are currently working on a consent decree with the federal government that would could lead to such a team monitoring city police.

In 2010, Curlett was chair of a Greater Baltimore Committee panel that made recommendations to then incoming State's Attorney Gregg Bernstein on best ways to run the office.

"I won't sugarcoat it; Baltimore is in a state of crisis," Curlett said in an email. "In recent years, Baltimore has seen an unprecedented increase in crime in its streets. The murder rate has escalated. Violent criminals do not fear prosecution because conviction rates have fallen and the revolving door of the criminal justice system too often returns them to the streets far too soon.

"My plan is a progressive, smart-on-crime approach that focuses on prosecuting violent criminals, early intervention in the lives of young people to prevent future crime, and reducing recidivism among non-violent offenders who will inevitably return to our communities. I will work closely with the Baltimore Police Department to restore the trust of the police in the State's Attorney, so our citizens can place their trust and confidence in our local police."

Curlett's recent high profile cases include defending a Baltimore police officer accused of animal cruelty for slashing the throat of a dog and an off-duty New Jersey police officer who shot and killed a man in Anne Arundel County in an alleged road rage incident. Both officers were acquitted.

Curlett also represented a 15-year-old accused of fatally stabbing cyclist Robert Ponsi in Waverly. Though the teen admitted to committing the stabbing, Curlett convinced a judge to waive the case to juvenile court while two accomplices were tried and convicted as adults.

