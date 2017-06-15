Capitol Police officer injured in congressional baseball practice shooting grew up in Howard County

Special Agent Crystal Griner, one of two Capitol Police officers that engaged the gunman who attacked a congressional baseball practice Wednesday, graduated high school in Howard County and played college basketball at Hood.

Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was gravely wounded in the shooting and remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Griner and Special Agent David Bailey engaged the gunman and shot him dead. Griner was injured in the attack.

Kim Dine, a former chief of the Capitol Police, said Griner followed her training and that he was deeply proud of her efforts.

"The word hero is thrown around a lot, especially in public safety, but clearly she exemplified what a true hero is all about," he said.

Dine, who left the agency in 2016, recalled Griner as a hardworking officer.

"What I clearly recall is an incredible amount of focus and professionalism and dedication every time I saw her regardless of what the assignment was or what she was doing," he said.

That matched her attitude on the basketball court, according to her coach at Mt. Hebron High School.

"She was intense, very tenacious," Scott Robinson said. "She was a really good rebounder."

Robinson said Griner's mother died while she was in high school, but she remained dedicated.

"Her heroic actions yesterday don't surprise me in the least," Robinson said.

Griner finished high school in 2002 and went on to Hood College in Frederick. She graduated college in 2006.

President Donald Trump visited Griner and her wife in the hospital Wednesday evening. At at event Thursday, Trump praised Griner and Bailey's courage, calling her a "terrific young woman."

"Crystal is one of the two Capitol Police officers who saved so many lives through her heroism, along with Special Agent David Bailey. They ran right into the fire," Trump said. "They ran right into those guns and the bullets, and they saved a lot of lives. America salutes both of their courage. They have great, great courage."

The shooter has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old Illinois man who had in recent months been living out of his car in the Alexandria area.