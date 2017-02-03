Police charge Kingsville man with killing his mother

David Joseph Finlayson, a 36-year-old Kingsville man, has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his mother, according to Baltimore County police.

Police reported that they found a woman on the ground with what appeared to be stab wounds after going to Finlayson's home in the early morning hours Friday. She was near a 2008 Toyota Avalon that had crashed into a fence.

Police soon found Finlayson walking nearby and identified him as the woman's son.

Police say he stabbed his 61-year-old mother, Mary Carol Finlayson, of the 1900 block of Park Beach Drive in Aberdeen, in her car after she came to his apartment to take him to the hospital to refill a medication.

Finlayson, of the 12000 block of Belair Road, is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.

Finlayson did not have an attorney listed in court records.