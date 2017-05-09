Parole hearing for former Bishop Heather Cook set for this morning

A parole hearing is scheduled for 9:30 Tuesday morning for Heather Cook, the former Episcopal bishop who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges in connection with a drunk-driving crash that killed a married father of two.

Cook, 60, is serving a seven-year prison sentence on charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving while drunk, leaving the scene of an accident and texting while driving in the crash that killed Thomas Palermo as he cycled in North Baltimore.

Because Maryland law does not classify vehicular manslaughter as a violent offense, Cook becomes eligible for parole upon serving 25 percent of her sentence. She is set to reach the milestone in July.

It will be Cook's first opportunity at parole since she was sentenced and imprisoned on Oct. 27, 2015.

Palermo, a senior software engineer at Johns Hopkins Hospital who built bike frames, was well known in the local cycling community.

Cook, then the No. 2 official in the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland, was driving south on Roland Avenue two days after Christmas 2014 when she drove her 2001 Subaru into a bike lane and struck Palermo, 41. Palermo was cycling in the same direction and apparently never saw her vehicle coming.

Witnesses said she left the scene and drove to her nearby apartment complex before returning 30 minutes after the crash.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said a breathalyzer measured Cook's blood-alcohol level at 0.22 percent, nearly three times the legal limit in Maryland.

Cook had pleaded guilty to a drunk-driving charge on the Eastern Shore in 2010 in which she registered a blood alcohol level of 0.27 percent. In that incident, police said they found marijuana and empty liquor bottles in her car and that Cook had been driving on a shredded tire.

The Palermo case roiled the city's cycling community and the national Episcopal church.

The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland had elevated Cook to the position of bishop suffragan in May of 2014. Katherine Jefferts Schori, then presiding bishop of the national church, had presided at the ceremony in which Cook was consecrated as bishop.

Diocesan officials said the search committee that selected Cook was aware of the 2010 case, but committee members were unfamiliar with its details.

The panel left it up to Cook to tell her electors about it. Officials have said she alluded to the case in parish meetings but only in vague terms.

Cook, the first female bishop in the diocese, resigned her position on May 1, 2015. The Episcopal Church deposed Cook as a bishop in a separate action the same day.

She entered her guilty pleas that September.

Cook is expected to go before two parole board commissioners at Tuesday's hearing at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women in Jessup, where she has been held since her sentencing. Three witnesses are to speak on behalf of parole, three against.

If both commissioners agree on a decision, their ruling will be final, said Gerard Shields, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Cook would not be granted immediate release if the decision goes her way, as she won't have completed one-fourth of her sentence until July.

If the commissioners don't agree, the case will be referred to the full commission.

The hearing is open to the public, but all seats have been claimed, Shields said.

Parole commission chairman David Blumberg is expected to announce the commissioners' decision and take questions from reporters at a press conference immediately afterward.

Shields said he expected the press conference to begin no later than 11.

