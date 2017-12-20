Three teens arrested in connection to Monday stabbing in Columbia

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Columbia Monday that sent another teenager to the hospital with serious injuries.

Dakia Robinson, 18; Malcom Moore, 18; and Zarek Lynch, 17; all of Columbia, are being charged as adults with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, Howard County Police said Wednesday.

The three are accused of stabbing Shane McCray, 18, of Columbia, in the Wilde Lake area around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Police think McCray was walking on a footpath behind Daystar Court, toward Wilde Lake High School, when he was approached and assaulted by the group of teens.

The incident likely stemmed from a fight at the school earlier this month, police said.

Robinson, Moore and Lynch are all students at Wilde Lake High School and McCray is a former student there, police said.

Robinson is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. Moore and Lynch are still in the booking process.

Robinson’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment. No lawyers could be determined for Moore and Lynch in online court records.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information should call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

