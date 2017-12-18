Police investigating stabbing in Columbia

An 18-year-old is in serious condition after being stabbed on a footpath in Columbia.

Shane McCray, of Columbia, was found in the 10300 block of Daystar Court with two stab wounds at about 4:45 p.m. Monday, Howard County Police said.

McCray was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment, where he is in serious condition.

Police believe he was stabbed on a nearby footpath and are investigating whether McCray knew his attacker.

Police have not yet identified a motive.

Anyone with information can call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

sarah.gantz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahgantz