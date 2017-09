An unidentified man was shot in Columbia Sunday night, Howard County police said.

Police were called to the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Road at around 10:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, police said.

The victim’s identify was not released and his condition at the hospital was not known, police said. Police did not say whether anyone has been arrested.

