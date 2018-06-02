Police investigating human skeletal remains found in Columbia

A landscape worker unearthed human skeletal remains in a wooded area in Columbia, and Howard County police are investigating the incident.

Police said they were called to the 12200 block of Green Meadow Drive about 3:14 p.m. Friday. They confirmed the remains were human, and the body was taken to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, according to police.

The identity of the person was not available, and it was unclear how long the remains were on the property. The investigation is ongoing.

