Columbia woman arrested in mall carousel assault, robbery

A 22-year-old Columbia resident was arrested Friday in a Saturday robbery and assault at a Columbia Mall carousel, police said.

Ahleyah Rockwell, of Skyrock Court, was charged with robbery, theft and multiple counts of assault. Detectives identified her after police posted a witness video of the incident on social media.

At about 4 p.m. Aug. 5, a female Island Carousel employee confronted Rockwell after seeing Rockwell reach into the register and steal cash. Rockwell shoved her before a second employee intervened, police said.

Rockwell then grabbed the second employee, a 69-year-old female, by the hair, pulled her to the ground and bit her hand, Howard County police said. That employee was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Rockwell also shoved a witness attempting to intervene, then fled the mall through the food court.

