2 arrested in armed robbery near University of Maryland, College Park campus

Two suspects were arrested in an off-campus armed robbery that prompted an order to shelter in place at some nearby buildings at the University of Maryland, College Park on Thursday afternoon, Prince George’s County police said.

A third suspect still has not been found, but is believed to have left the area, according to Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan. The two robbery victims in the home had minor injuries; one was taken to a hospital for treatment, she said.

The robbery was reported about 12:30 p.m. at a residence in the 8800 block of 36th Avenue, and the suspects fled onto campus, into the woods near University Boulevard and Paint Branch Drive, police said.

The area is behind the Chesapeake Building — an administrative building that houses the human resources, comptroller, payroll and other offices — and near the Xfinity Center arena. A shelter-in-place order was in effect for the Chesapeake Building, and police asked people to stay away during the search.

A University Police spokeswoman could not be reached for comment, but the department tweeted an “all clear” message just before 3 p.m.

Police recovered evidence linking the two suspects to the robbery, Donelan said. She declined to elaborate on the type of evidence.

The robbery was not a random incident, she said.

Charges have not yet been filed, police said, and the arrested suspects’ names were not released as of Thursday afternoon.

